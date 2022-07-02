A Garuda drone modified to store and ferry groceries for Swiggy - Representation





Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace’s founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash tells us about the company’s roadmap to redefining delivery service in India





In the increasingly cut-throat war between delivery apps, Swiggy recently unveiled what could be their most effective weapon yet: a partnership with Chennai-based drone start-up Garuda Aerospace to deliver groceries in Bangalore by deploying drones. Garuda, which recently welcomed cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on-board as investor and brand ambassador, is among the leading aerospace firms in India to spearhead drone food delivery — another is Skyeair Mobility, whose drones will be delivering food for Swiggy in Delhi-NCR.





Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, says he wants to introduce the idea of “groceries at your doorstep in seven to 10 minutes” in India. “If you are to measure the quickest time and the fastest route between two points, the result is always a straight line,” he says, adding “But when one travels on road, it’s a roundabout route. Exactly there comes the viability of goods delivery through drone technology.”





The drones, customised to carry grocery items, have now found another use. They are now carrying relief items and helping deliver aid to flood-hit Assam.





This is not the only marker of his firm’s success, however. Garuda has been making its mark for a while.







