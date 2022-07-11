



Indian Navy Completes 4th Phase of Sea Trials For Indigenous Aircraft Carrier





The fourth phase of sea trials for Indigenous Aircraft Carrier has been successfully completed on July 10, Indian Navy said. During the drill, trials of the majority of equipment and systems onboard including Aviation Facilities Complex equipment were undertaken.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch the second P17A stealth frigate manufactured by warship manufacturer Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) on July 15 in order to bolster the maritime capabilities of the Indian Navy, a senior official announced on July 9.





The cutting-edge vessel will be outfitted with the most recent technology and put through rigorous testing by GRSE, which was hired to build three stealth frigates as part of Project 17A, before being sent to the Indian Navy for commissioning into service.





"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch the ship on July 15 at the GRSE Main Complex here on the bank of Hooghly river," the GRSE official told journalists.





The warship is undergoing paint shop work as it nears completion of construction. The wife of the then-chief of the defence staff, General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat, launched the first P17A frigate constructed by GRSE in December 2020.





According to the official, P17A ships are guided-missile frigates that are 149 metres long, weigh about 6,670 tons, and travel at a speed of 28 knots.





Seven stealth frigates were ordered by the Navy, of which four were delivered to Mazagon Dock Ltd (MDL) and three to GRSE.





The largest order GRSE has ever received is the ₹19,294 crore contract for the construction of the three stealth frigates under Project 17A, the official said. According to him, the Kolkata-based defence PSU now has an order book of almost ₹24,000 crore.





Although GRSE engages in other manufacturing operations including building Bailey bridges and a diesel engine facility in Ranchi, the official noted that shipbuilding accounts for roughly 95% of the company's revenue.





The company at present is working on six projects, comprising the construction of 23 ships that include one passenger ship for Guyana and six patrol vessels for Bangladesh, he said.







