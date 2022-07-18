



DAHUNG: The eastern command Tibetology cadre of the Indian Army completed a 42-day course at the Central Institute of Himalayan & Cultural Studies here in West Kameng district on Sunday.





The course was attended by officers of various formations deployed in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.





“This course provided a unique experience to the officers as subjects like Tibetan language, Tibetan Buddhism and literature were covered in great detail. The curriculum also included visits to the nearby monasteries of Chillipam, Dirang and Bomdila, and celebration of festivals like Saka Dawa at the Rupa monastery, which further enriched their knowledge of the Tibetan culture and religion,” Defence PRO Lt Col AS Walia informed in a release.





During the course, lectures were delivered by Padma Shri awardee Guru Tulku Rinpoche, the abbot of the Bomdila monastery, and author and domain specialist in Tibetan geopolitics Claude Arpi.





The officers also carried out research on subjects such as Tibetan Buddhism, the people of Tibet, Sinicisation of Tibet, and the political system in Tibet before and after 1950, to gain comprehensive knowledge and strengthen their connect with the community.







