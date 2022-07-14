



Six months after having unveiled a new pattern and design of a combat uniform for the troops, the Indian Army has applied for a patent that will prevent its sale at shops.





The Army had, in April, applied for the patent at the office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks. The patent and intellectual property rights (IPR) are expected soon.





2-Pronged Approach





Instructions have been issued to Army personnel, prohibiting them to buy the new uniform from unauthorised vendors.





Once the patent process is completed, any unauthorised shopkeeper selling the new combat uniform will face legal action.





The newly introduced combat uniform will be available through the Central Procurement and Canteen Stores Department (CSD). From next month, the Army personnel will be able to procure the cloth from the CSD.





A deliberate roll-out plan by the Army aims to switch to the new design by mid-2025, keeping in view the available stock and life of the current uniform.





The uncontrolled proliferation of the existing combat uniform has led to vulnerabilities in the security of military establishments. To stem this, the Army plans to take a stern action against the dealers who sell unauthorised but similar-looking uniform and fabric of the new pattern.





It has come to light that certain cloth and tailoring shops in the vicinity of Army Cantonments and military stations have started stocking unauthorised variants of the new uniform .





The Delhi Police, in coordination with the military police, have conducted awareness campaign among shopkeepers in the Delhi Cantonment to prevent the sale of the new uniform.





The uniform is unique in its creation as it has an exclusive digital camouflage pattern, contemporary and functional design, and a lighter yet stronger and more breathable fabric.







