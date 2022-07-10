



ITANAGAR: An army recruitment rally under the new Agnipath scheme will be conducted at Jorhat in Assam from 7 to 23 September to recruit Agniveers in various categories.





The army recruiting office in Jorhat will conduct the rally for the candidates from Arunachal Pradesh and nine districts of upper Assam at Jorhat Stadium, a defence release said on Friday.





The recruitment is being conducted for Agniveer general duty, Agniveer technical, Agniveer clerk/storekeeper technical, Agniveer tradesmen (10th pass) and Agniveer tradesmen (8th pass) categories, Tezpur-based defence spokesperson Lt Col AS Walia said.





The candidates are required to register and apply online on the Indian Army website http://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.





The online application process started on 5 July and the candidates can apply till 3 August.





The admit cards of the candidates who have registered themselves online will be sent to their e-mail IDs by 25 August, the spokesperson said.





The selection process will be held in three phases – physical test, medical tests and written test – through the Common Entrance Examination.





The date and time for the written test will be intimated at the rally site and through admit cards, which will be issued at the rally site.





Interested candidates may log in to http://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in for full details.







