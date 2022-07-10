



Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the contribution made by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to make India Atmanirbhar in Defence was commendable.





The Defence Minister, who visited the BDL Bhanur Unit in Telangana, expressed happiness to note that the company was keeping itself future ready by upgrading its strategic infrastructure, as well as the skills of its human resources.





The Union Minister wished the Management for achieving more laurels to make the nation Atmanirbhar in the coming years.





BDL CMD Commodore Siddharth Mishra said the BDL, under the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission initiated by the Government of India, has taken several measures to contribute to the realisation of a self-reliant India.





The manufacturing facilities being inaugurated today by DM, are among these measures taken up by BDL.





The facilities meet international standards and have been completed in record time. He also stated that BDL products have high export potential and the Company has received leads for export from several countries.





As an endeavour to contribute towards realisation of Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defence sector, BDL has set up a warhead manufacturing facility at its Bhanur Unit. With the setting up of this facility, BDL will be one more step towards self-reliance as the facility will be used both for its current as well as futuristic missiles.





An amount of Rs 44 crore has been invested by the company in setting up the facility, he added.





Earlier, besides unveiling the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at BDL premises, the Defence Minister inaugurated the Warhead facility followed by virtual inauguration of RF (Radio Frequency) Seeker facility located at BDL, Kanchanbagh Unit, Central Storage facility at BDL Visakhapatnam Unit, which have been set up towards realisation of Atmanirbharta in Defence manufacturing by the Company, a BDL statement said.





Rajnath also inaugurated virtually the infrastructure facilities (viz Multipurpose Community Hall, Gymnasium, Science Laboratories at Govt Junior College, nine additional class rooms at Zilla Parishad School, two additional class rooms at elementary school) in Military Madhavaram village, West Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh, which have been constructed by BDL, as part of Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of the company.







