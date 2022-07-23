



New Delhi: Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) yesterday signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, worth around Rs. 250 crores, towards supply of nine Integrated ASW Complex (IAC) MOD ‘C’ Systems. IAC MOD 'C' is an Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) system for all surface ships of the Indian Navy.





IAC MOD ‘C’ computes Fire Control Solutions and facilitates firing of ASW weapons such as Torpedoes and Rockets. The fire control system can be customised to meet the requirements of any platform of interest — from small ships to large ships configuration. In addition, the system facilitates countermeasure capability for incoming torpedoes through decoy launching system.





IAC MOD C has been indigenously developed by BEL in association with DRDO, in accordance with the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, a self-reliant nation.







