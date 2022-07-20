



New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on yet another milestone of administering 200 crore vaccinations in India.





Taking to Twitter, Bill Gates expressed gratitude for the continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the government for mitigating the impact of COVID-19.





"Congratulations @narendramodi for yet another milestone of administering #200crorevaccinations. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government for mitigating the impact of COVID19," Microsoft co-founder tweeted on Wednesday.





A year after the launch of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive, the country crossed the milestone of administering 200 crore vaccination doses on Sunday.





India has "created history again", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.





"India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India's vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted.





Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted: "Witness the history in making! India under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership is all set to achieve the 200-crore COVID-19 vaccination mark! Countdown starts."





On Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded a total of 200.33 crores.





Mandaviya launched 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' at Covid Vaccination Camp in Nirman Bhawan on Friday and appealed to the masses to get the free dose so as to ensure protection against COVID-19."





"All Health Ministry employees initiated their inoculation of the free doses. My appeal to all citizens above the age of 18 years to get the free dose to ensure your protection against COVID19," said Mandaviya.





"On 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', all eligible populations (18+) can get a free precaution dose for the next 75 days, starting today," he added.





The free vaccination drive has been launched with an aim to increase the uptake of the precautionary dose of the COVID vaccine among the eligible adult population.





This special vaccination drive is a part of the celebration of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and aims to provide free precaution doses for all adults (18 years and above) eligible population at Government COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).





The Centre has announced a special drive 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' to be launched to provide free precaution doses at all Government Covid Vaccination Centres for persons aged 18 years and above for 75 days from July 15 to September 30, 2022.





Those eligible for the precaution dose include all persons above 18 years who have completed 6 months (or 26 weeks) from the date of administration of the 2nd dose.







