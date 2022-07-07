

The BSF nabbed four Pakistani fishermen and seized 10 Pakistani fishing boats in Kutch district of Gujarat.

The Border Security Force (BSF) Bhuj, on Thursday, apprehended four Pakistani fishermen and seized 10 country-made Pakistani fishing boats near the Harami Nalla in Kutch district of Gujarat, near the Indo-Pak border, officials said.





While patrolling in the area, a special ambush party of BSF Bhuj observed the movement of some Pakistani fishing boats between BP no 1165 and 1166 while they were sneaking into Indian territory, after which action was taken, according to a BSF official.





The BSF immediately cordoned off the area. The search of the area is in progress.





The seized boats were thoroughly searched and nothing suspicious was recovered.







