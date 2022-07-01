



In an unlikely development, China and Russia backed India in keeping Pakistan out of BRICS plus event—a congregation of rapidly-developing countries.





Pakistan attempted to enter the BRICS outreach event for emerging economies that included Algeria, Argentina, Cambodia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, and Thailand. However, India moved swiftly to block the attempt; India's proposal was backed by Russia and BRICS 2022 chair and Pakistan's 'all-weather ally' China. The decision seems to have been on grounds that Pakistan does not qualify as an emerging economy.





Pakistani Foreign Office Monday in a statement said, “we have noted that this year a ‘High-level Dialogue on Global Development’ was held as a BRICS side event in which a number of developing and emerging economies were invited… Regrettably, one member (of BRICS) blocked Pakistan’s participation. "





Responding to Pakistan government-run press agency Associated Press of Pakistan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the decision to hold the high-level dialogue was “based on consultation among BRICS countries,” but did not elaborate.





China has been flustered with Pakistan’s pace of reforms and progress on projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).





Pakistan is currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $6-billon bailout package. The country’s forex reserves have dwindled to critical levels with an import cover of less than six weeks.







