The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Tuesday issued a tender to procure 29,762 'night sights' for the Indian Army's 7.62x51 mm assault rifles. 'Night sight' is an optical instrument that glows in low light so that the solider can aim better.





The tender said: "The MoD intends to procure quantity 29,762 Night Sight (II) for 7.62 x 51 mm assault rifles along with accessories for each assault rifle [lens cover, eye guard, cleaning kit, battery pack charger and quantity three sets of batteries (each set of batteries corresponds to number of batteries required to operate the night sight)]."





As per the tender, 50 per cent of the content in the night sight will have to be Indian.





The last date to submit the bid for this tender is September 27.







