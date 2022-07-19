



Bangalore: India should turn into a hub for drone manufacturing globally, said Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).





Speaking at the opening ceremony of Bangalore Aero Innovation and Skill Centre (AISC) last week, he said India is working on the application of drone industry in the defence and civilian sectors.





Referring to the AISC, Reddy called it a step in the right direction addressing the need to support the young people in their inventions.





The Centre is a branch of the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) and it would assist prospective business owners and start-ups in doing research and development in the aerospace industries.





It has been made clearly by the government that everything should be produced domestically, he said.





“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged us to create items of the highest calibre possible so that the rest of the world will look up to us,” he added.





Cutting import dependency there are several items in the aerospace and defence industries that are currently created in India now.





To close the skills gap between industry and academia and to support the start-up ecosystem in the aerospace and defence industries, the software and cloud services provider Altair India and the AeSI also signed a MoU.





Altair being the technology partner will offer assistance to AeSI and AISC aspirants by providing free access to technology, solutions, and mentoring.







