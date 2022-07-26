



EndureAir Systems, manufacturer of the electrically powered Vibhram UAV (pictured above), has received funding from private investors. (EndureAir Systems)





Indian unmanned aerial systems (UAS) developer EndureAir Systems has secured funding worth INR135 million (USD1.7 million) from private investors.





Rama Krishna, the company's CEO, told Janes that the funding will support Noida-based EndureAir's efforts to develop UAS systems and expand manufacturing capability.





He added that the funding saw a focus on establishing EndureAir as a UAS supplier to organisations including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).





The gasoline version of the company's Vibhram UAS was previously supplied to the DRDO and the NDRF. EndureAir's Hawk nano UAV has also been supplied to the Indian Special Forces. An electric version of the Vibhram, recently unveiled by the company, has also completed Indian Army trials.





EndureAir was also recently shortlisted under an Indian government investment initiative – named the Production-Linked Incentive – to encourage UAS manufacturing in the country.







