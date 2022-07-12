



Electrically powered Vibhram can be configured for variety of roles and missions





Noida-based EndureAir Systems, a developer of aerial robotic solutions, displayed an electric version of its Vibhram unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at East Tech 2022, an event held in Kolkata by the Indian Army's Eastern Command on 7 and 8 July.





According to EndureAir, Vibhram is a multi-purpose UAV developed in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. The gasoline-powered version of Vibhram was also displayed earlier this year at the North Tech Symposium conducted by the Indian Army's Northern Command.





Apoorv Avasthy, senior manager of operations at EndureAir Systems, told Janes that the electric version of Vibhram, named E-Vibhram, is a production-ready platform that has been supplied to the state-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for tests.





He said the UAV is listed as capable of carrying out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions as well as various logistics and humanitarian aid operations.





Avasthy said the maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of E-Vibhram is 11 kg and the UAV can provide an endurance of 45 minutes with a payload of 1 kg. The UAV, being a modular design, features a swappable sensor payload that enables customisation as per the user requirement.





Avasthy told Janes that EndureAir has previously supplied the gasoline version of the Vibhram rotary-wing UAV to the DRDO's Asymmetric Technologies laboratory in Hyderabad as well as coal-mining industries.







