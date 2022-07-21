



Family member of former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri has called for a probe into his death after statement from former, high-ranking CIA official that he was killed by the secret agency. Vibhakar Shastri, the grandson of the late Lal Bahadur Shastri has made the demand.









Taking to Twitter, Vibhakar Shastri said, “Requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji to form a committee to investigate the death of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji. Every Indian wants an answer to this question. That’s what happened that night with My grandfather Shastri Ji.”





Lal Bahadur Shastri had travelled to Tashkent, then part of Soviet Russia in 1965. However, a day after signing Tashkent peace treaty to end 1965 Indo-Pakistan war he passed away. There are many conspiracy theories surrounding his death.





The matter came into light again after Robert Crowley, second-in-command of CIA's Directorate of Operations (in-charge of covert operations) said that Shastri was murdered by the agency. His statement has been mentioned in a book titled 'Conversation With the Crow' by Gregory Douglas.





Crowley also said that Indian nuclear scientist Dr Homi Bhabha was also killed by the intelligence agency. Bhabha died in a plane crash in the Alps in the year 1966.







