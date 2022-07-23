



The details of major defence equipment manufactured and supplied by the Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) so far are as under:





Ships and Submarines: Various classes of Frigates, Corvettes, Missile Boats, different class of Destroyer (P-15, P-15A, P-17, P-17A), Submarine (SSK Class Scorpion class), Fast track crafts, Dredger, Landing Craft Utility, Missile Craft Survey vessels, Offshore Patrol Vessels, Tugs and Fuel Barges.





Missile and Under Water Weapons: Anti-Tank Guided Missile (Milan, Konkurs, Invar), Akash Missile System, Medium Range Surface to Air Missile, Astra Missile, Pinaka Rocket system, Light weight Torpedo, Heavy Weight Torpedo, Anti-Torpedo Decoy Launching Systems, Counter Measures Dispensing System and various types of Launchers.





Electronic Equipment: C4I systems, Communications System, Electronic Warfare and Avionic System, Electro Optic System, Naval System, Radars, Tank Electronics, Thermal engine sight, larger bases equipment, fuses, different types of Ruggedized cables and harness of battle tanks.





Armoured and Heavy Vehicles: Main Battle Tanks (T-72, T-90, Arjun), Infantry Combat Vehicles, BMP-II, Artillery Guns of different calibre (81 mm Mortar, 105 mm, 122 mm, 125 mm, 130 mm and 155 mm), Medek Gun CRN-91, AK 630 M Gun, High mobility vehicles (4x4, 6x6 8x8, 10x10 & 12x12), Heavy Recovery Vehicles, Vehicles Launched Assault Bridge, Dozers Excavators, Motor Graders, Trailers, Towing Tractors, Armoured Ambulance, Multi-Purpose Vehicle and other Ground Support / Handling Equipment for Fighter aircrafts.





Air Borne Platforms: Fighter Aircrafts (SU30MKI, Light Combat Aircraft, Civilian aircraft (Dornier Do- 228), Helicopters (Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Cheetal and Chetak), Engines and accessories and over haul of variety of Aircrafts/Helicopter/Engine.





Ammunitions: Large calibre ammunitions (105 mm, 122 mm, 125 mm, 130 mm and 155 mm), Medium calibre ammunitions (20 mm, 30 mm, 81 mm, 84 mm), Small calibre ammunitions (5.56 mm, 7.62 mm & 9 mm), Explosive, Propellants Bombs and Rockets.





Metallurgical Materials: Special Alloys, Special Grade Alloys Steel, Aluminium alloys, Titanium alloys, forging and casting for vital defence equipment, and Armour for various applications.





Small Arms: 7.62x39 mm Trichy Assault Rifle, 12.7 mm Air Defence Gun, 33 mm Cannon, MAG Gun 7.62 mm, LMG 5.56 mm, Carbine 9 mm, JVPC 5.56 mm, Revolver .32m, .32 Pistol, 7.62x51 Sniper, 5.56 INSAS, 9mm Pistol, 7.62x39 GHAATAK and 12 Bore Pump Action Gun.





Other Items: Clothing items and accessories, different varieties of Parachutes (Man carrying, Pilot, Break Supply, Drop, Heavy Drop and illuminating).





Defence products manufactured by the DPSUs undergo Final Acceptance Inspection (FAI) by the Quality Assurance agencies viz Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) and Director General of Naval Armament Inspection (DGNAI) as per the Final Acceptance Procedure. Moreover, manufacturing units of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers limited (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL)are certified to the contemporary International Quality Management standards such as AS9100D, EMS 14001, ISO 9001 etc.







