



Kohat: Three policemen were injured in a grenade attack at Kaghazai checkpost on Hangu highway in Pakistan’s Kohat on Sunday night.





Police officials said four terrorists attacked the checkpost with a grenade followed by indiscriminate fire. The policemen responded to the attack, forcing the miscreants to flee, reported Dawn.





The attackers had come in a car, the wounded policemen told investigators on Monday.





The injured policemen were identified as check-post in-charge Rafiullah, constables Shamirul Hassan and Mir Abbas Khan. They were admitted to the KDA Teaching Hospital.





The Ustarzai police said terrorists had come from the Kohat city side and fled towards Hangu, reported Dawn.





Earlier, three persons, including a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier, were injured in a grenade attack on Sunday in Quetta.





According to police, the attack took place when FC personnel were conducting snap checking at Qambrani Road, an area on the outskirts of Quetta, reported Dawn.





Two persons riding a motorcycle hurled a hand grenade which exploded near the FC checkpoint. As a result, an FC soldier and two pedestrians were injured. The attackers escaped.





Security forces cordoned off the area and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital. A search operation was underway. No organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack, reported Dawn.







