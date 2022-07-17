A P17A stealth frigate ‘Dunagiri’, built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders Limited (GRSE)





The shipyard also bagged two orders for export via international competitive bidding





Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) is in the process of constructing 15 warships for the Indian Navy and one for the Indian Coast Guard and is hopeful of delivering the project by FY27.





According to Cmde P R Hari, IN (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE is presently executing an order book of approximately ₹24,100 crore as on March 31, 2022, and working on two other significant projects for the Indian Navy, which include the development of four survey vessel large ships and eight ASW SWC ships.





Strong Orderbook





The shipyard also bagged two orders for export via international competitive bidding, including one ocean-going passenger and cargo vessel for Guyana and six patrol boats for Bangladesh. GRSE is exploring new projects in friendly foreign countries to grow exports.





“With a value of around ₹19,200 crore, the contract for building three frigates under Project 17A is the largest order ever won by GRSE. The first ship of the series, INS Himgiri, was launched on December 14, 2020, and is presently undergoing the outfitting phase,” Hari told newspersons on the sidelines of an event to launch its second advanced frigate, ‘Dunagiri’, by defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.





The third ship under the project is expected to be launched in 2023.





P17A Ships





With a length of 149 metres, a displacement of over 6,670 T, and a cutting-edge propulsion system that allows for speeds of over 28 knots, P17A ships will be the most modern, cutting-edge guided missile frigates in the Indian Navy’s fleet. These sophisticated weapon platforms are equipped with powerful weapons and sensor packages capable of neutralising threats in all three dimensions – air, surface, and sub-surface.





To improve quality and shorten build times, P17A advanced frigates are being constructed using an integrated construction methodology and improved pre-outfitting. Fincantieri, an Italian company, is the project’s know-how provider for technology upgrades and capability enhancement.





The launch of such ships by Indian shipyards signifies the advancement of the self-reliance of the country, Singh said in his address before the launch.





As part of the Make in India initiatives of the Ministry of Defence through indigenisation efforts, GRSE has made significant progress by incorporating a high percentage of indigenous content into the ships. INS Kamorta and INS Kadmatt, the first two of a class of 4 ASW Corvettes built by GRSE, became the first warships built in the country with indigenously developed warship grade steel—DMR 249A. These ships and the eight landing crafts built by GRSE for the Indian Navy have the distinction of being over 90 per cent indigenous equipment fit.







