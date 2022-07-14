



New Delhi: The Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, an Indian state-owned aerospace and defence company, Mr R Madhavan launched the ‘Metal Cutting for Titanium Bulkhead of 5th generation AMCA Aircraft’ as part of technology development at Aircraft Manufacturing Division, Nashik, on 13th July.









On the occasion Dr. A K Ghosh, PD (AMCA) ADA, and senior officers from DMRL, ADA, and other Government agencies also present.





It is expected that according to the plan, the first prototype rollout of AMCA is expected by 2023 and the first flight by 2024. However, HAL is looking to start production between 2026-28 and full-fledged production will commence by 2029.





The AMCA MK-2 Will feature an Indigenous 125kn trust engine to be developed jointly by DRDO & Safran which is expected to be ready in the next 7-8 years.







