



SAFRAN and HAL has signed a MoU on military engine collaboration announcing their intent to work together on bringing niche engine technology to India





Under the terms of the MOU, HAL and SAFRAN Aircraft Engines intend to explore opportunities to assemble the SAFRAN M88 engine and manufacture components for the engine with HAL for additional batch of Rafale Aircraft for India and for any aircraft manufactured in India by HAL fitted with M88.





The transfer of a significant amount of technology in the assembling/manufacturing programs is also contemplated. The MOU also encompasses collaboration between HAL and SAFRAN Aircraft Engines for indigenization programs relating to design and development of high thrust engines of 110 kN power and above with transfer of key technology in the framework of this development.





“We are looking forward to expanding our collaboration with HAL, by exploring opportunities in strategic areas”, said Jean-Paul Alary, Chief Executive Officer of Safran Aircraft Engines. “Broadly, we remain committed to supporting the “Make in India” policy through major investments, synergy, and high skilled job creation.”





“SAFRAN is our key partner in respect of Engines in HA’Ls Helicopters like Chetak, Cheetal, Light Utility Helicopter, Light Combat Helicopter and Advanced Light Helicopter. HAL and SAFRAN have successfully co-developed ‘Shakti’ Engine for Advanced Light Helicopters and Light Combat Helicopter. We have manufactured more than 450 Shakti engines in India at HAL Engine Division in Bangalore, which is testimony of success of our collaboration. Both HAL and SAFRAN are keen to take this partnership to next level by exploring new avenues. HAL and SAFRAN are interested in exploring opportunities for strategic business cooperation that leverage the complementary talents and capabilities of the Parties and support development of a robust ecosystem for aero-engines in India, consistent with the goals of the Government of India’s Make in India initiative”, said Mr R Madhavan, Chairman & Managing Director, HAL. Both companies also teamed up in 2005 to create an equally-owned joint venture in Bangalore which produces pipes for aero-engines.





The MOU is significant as it will enable India to access very complex and niche technology mastered by very few countries and to build capability in the design and development of high thrust engines. Considering the country’s future requirement of fighter aircraft, this augurs well for self-reliance in the engine domain and also opens up possible opportunities for India to export.





SAFRAN is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defence and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. SAFRAN has a global presence, with 81,000 employees and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets.





SAFRAN Aircraft Engines designs, produces, sells, alone or in partnership, commercial and military aircraft engines offering world-class performance, reliability and environmental-friendliness. Through CFM International*, SAFRAN Aircraft Engines is the world's leading supplier of engines for short and medium haul commercial jets. (* CFM is a 50/50 joint company between SAFRAN Aircraft Engines and GE)



