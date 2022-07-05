



New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari held wide-ranging talks with his visiting Egyptian counterpart, Air Marshal Mohamed Abbas Helmy Md Hashem, on Monday on ways to enhance cooperation between the two air forces.





It is learnt that the two military officials also exchanged views on the evolving regional security scenario in the backdrop of the crisis in Ukraine.





"Air Marshal Mohamed Abbas Helmy Md Hashem, Chief of the Egyptian Air Force called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari #CAS in New Delhi today.





"Bilateral issues of mutual interest and defence cooperation were discussed between both the Chiefs," the Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted.





Air Marshal Hashem also met Army chief General Manoj Pande.





"Air Marshal Mohamed Abbas Helmy, Commander-in-Chief, Egyptian Air Force called on General Manoj Pande #COAS. Aspects of #DefenceCooperation & mutual interest were discussed," the Army said in a tweet.





The cooperation between the IAF and the Egyptian Air Force is on an upswing.





The IAF is currently participating in a month-long tactical leadership programme in Egypt with three Su-30MKI jets and two C-17 transport aircraft.





The tactical leadership programme began on June 24 and will continue till July 24.







