



The TEJAS MK-2 fighter is not only more powerful than the existing MK-1, but the attacking systems it carries are also highly advanced





According to Air Chief Marshal Chaudhary, only aircraft made under the Make in India scheme will be included in the Indian Air Force in the future. These will include TEJAS MK-1A, TEJAS MK-2, and AMCA. 114 multi-role fighter aircraft will be inducted into the Air Force.





The advanced version of the country-made fighter aircraft TEJAS will soon increase the strength of the Air Force. Air Chief Marshal VR Choudhary said that six squadrons of TEJAS MK-2, an advanced version of the Air Force Light Combat Aircraft (TEJAS), will be built. The Air Force has decided to buy 108 planes necessary for them. The IAF has already placed orders for four squadrons of TEJAS MK-1A. The TEJAS MK-2 fighter is not only more powerful than the existing MK-1, but the attacking systems in it are also highly advanced.





The new version of the aircraft will be equipped with a BrahMos missile. It will also fit laser-guided bombs like the Mirage-2000. With this, the new TEJAS will be able to attack the enemy from air to land.





Indigenous Aircraft of Fifth Generation Will Also Be Available





After the production of TEJAS MK-2 starts, the Air Force will place orders for this fighter in large numbers. The TEJAS MK-2 fighter aircraft will replace the Mirage 2000 and Jaguar fighters after a decade. After this, there are plans to induct at least seven squadrons of the fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) into the Air Force.





TEJAS MK-2 Will Be More Potent Against Enemies





In terms of design, the TEJAS fighter falls in the category of delta wing aircraft. That is, it will be less likely to crash when attacked. The wings of TEJAS MK-2 are 30cms bigger than that of MK-1





In the new model, canards have been given on both sides of the front of the wings of the aircraft so that the aircraft will be saved from enemy firing attacks. This feature was not in the current version of TEJAS MK-1.





It is placed in the category of medium-weight fighters, while the MK-1 is in the light combat aircraft category. The increased weight is due to the advanced radar and necessary changes to the additional capability





The new version can fly up to an altitude of more than 56 thousand feet. The flying ceiling of TEJAS MK-1 is 50 thousand feet. The extra height will help in attacking the enemy





Missile approach warning system. If there is a missile attack from behind, then the aircraft will release so much smoke on the backside that the enemy missile will be confused, and its target will be missed





There is also a voice command in the cockpit. If the pilot does not have time to push the button, then he can launch a missile attack only by giving a sound. It is claimed that it will be more effective than Rafale in the attack





Powerful Weapons Will Be Installed In TEJAS MK-2





While there will be 11 hard points in the advanced version MK-2 of TEJAS, the weapons in it will be able to attack from air to the ground. Apart from these, the ability to protect itself at the time of the attack will also be present in the aircraft.





These weapons will be installed in the new TEJAS



