India, Pakistan ‘Agree’ To Resume Dialogue For CBMs; Pak Media
ISLAMABAD – In a rare diplomatic breakthrough, Pakistan and India have agreed to revive confidence building measures (CBMs) to further ease diplomatic tension built between the two neighbouring countries in the aftermath of Indian actions of August 5, 2019.
Highly credible diplomatic sources disclosed to The Nation yesterday that a proposal for revival of CMBs was floated by Pakistan through diplomatic channels which India accepted graciously.
The sources said Pakistan has suggested revival of the regular meeting between Director Generals of Pakistan Rangers and Border Security Force (BSF), both paramilitary forces responsible for border security at the international border between the two countries.
Pakistan also suggested the resumption of Dosti Bus and train “Samjhota Train” service between the two countries mainly to facilitate passengers.
The train service “Samjhota” was suspended between the two countries after India’s decision of nullifying Article 370 in IIOJK on 5th August 2019.
The diplomatic sources confirmed that India has received the proposals and responded positively to Pakistan.
Pakistan Rangers and Indian Border Security Forces used to hold talks twice in a year mainly to discuss border issues and quick return of the people after their identification, who inadvertently crossed the border.
Pakistan Rangers are responsible for security at the border with India from Punjab and Sindh provinces. Last time, Pakistan Rangers and BSF had held a meeting on 29th June 2022, however, regular scheduled meetings were suspended.
When contacted, Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar did not directly deny the latest diplomatic contact between the two countries. He, however, confirmed to The Nation that at diplomatic lev el communication between the two countries is intact as both the countries are maintaining regular diplomatic ties. Earlier, Pakistan had appointed a trade minister at its High Commission in New Delhi in May this year to boost trade with India after a gap of five years. In the next phase after exchanging the proposals for CMBs both the sides would discuss proposals at senior level talks for which both the sides are in touch through diplomatic channels.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had greeted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking the office of Prime Minister on 11th April 2022. “India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” Modi had said this in his message to PM Shehbaz Sharif.
