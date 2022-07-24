



Cairo: Bolstering the defence cooperation, the Indian Air Force contingent deployed to Egypt has successfully completed the Tactical Leadership Programme (TLP) where the participants from both nations shared their knowledge of operational tactics.





Sharing photos of the TLP from Egypt, the Indian Air Force in a tweet wrote, "The IAF contingent deployed to Egypt has successfully completed the Tactical Leadership Programme (TLP). The unique programme saw the participants from both nations sharing their knowledge of operational tactics and best practices."





A team of the Indian Air Force arrived in Egypt on June 22 to participate in a bilateral 'Tactical Leadership Programme' with the Egyptian Air Force.





Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force had said that the aim of the exercise is to understand and assimilate the best practices.





"A team of IAF Air Warriors landed in Egypt on 22 Jun 2022 to participate in a bilateral Tactical Leadership Programme with Egyptian Air Force. Participating with the Su-30MKI aircraft, the aim of the exercise is to understand and assimilate the best practices," Indian Air Force tweeted.





Earlier in November, last year, Chief of Air Staff Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari went to Egypt for his five-day visit to attend the Air Power Symposium and Defence Exposition (EDEX) in Cairo.





This event was scheduled from November 28 to December 2.





The year 2022 is of particular significance since it marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Egypt.





Egypt and India also enjoy cordial defence relations. There was close cooperation between the Air Forces, with efforts at jointly developing a fighter aircraft in the 1960s. IAF pilots had also trained Egyptian pilots from the 1960s until 1984. In the recent past, since 2015, there have been several high-level exchanges of visits by defence delegations.





On Saturday, Egypt is also celebrating its National Day. Marking the occasion, the Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated the people of Egypt on their National Day and exuded confidence in the "long-standing partnership" between the nations.





In a Tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Greetings and best wishes to Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and the Government and people of Egypt on their National Day. Our long-standing partnership continues to grow."





India and Egypt, two of the world's oldest civilizations, have enjoyed a history of close contact from ancient times. Both countries share a close political understanding based on a long history of contact and cooperation in bilateral, regional, and global issues.







