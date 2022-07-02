Light Armoured Multipurpose Vehicle (LAMV) which is in the contention for the order

LAMV is planned to be procured in sync with ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. The preferred categorisation for the project is Buy (Indian-IDDM) and accordingly provisions of the ibid category as mentioned in DAP 2020 will be applicable. In case the vendors appreciate that categorisation be any other than Buy (Indian-IDDM), the same be justified in response to the proposed categorization along with certification for ‘Indigenous Content’ as per provisions of para 21 of Chapter 1 of DAP 2020.

The LAMV will be employed by Reconnaissance (Recce) & Surveillance Platoons of Mechanised Infantry and Recce Troops of Armoured Corps for Recce & Surveillance tasks. Hence, the proposed LAMV must possess adequate mobility and provide protection for troops on board. In addition, it should be able to carry the battle loads to include weapons, ammunition, surveillance and communication equipment required to carry out mandated operational tasks. The LAMV should be modular in design, thereby offering the scope for future upgrades through simple modifications and to facilitate subsequent development.





The proposed LAMV will be employed in following conditions:



