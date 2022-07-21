



Srinagar: Indian Army is all set to honour the bravehearts of Kargil War of 1999 this year during a series of solemn ceremonies to mark the 23rd year of victory.





Srinagar based defence spokesman said Indian Army is preparing extensively to honour the bravehearts of the Kargil War of 1999 in a series of solemn ceremonies this year to mark the 23rd anniversary of the victory scheduled to be held at Kargil War Memorial at Drass from July 24 -26.





A large number of dignitaries of the army, civil administration, gallantry award winners of the conflict and families of the fallen heroes will attend the event.





Pertinently, the conflict was fought in the summer of 1999 to evict Pakistan regular forces who had intruded and occupied posts vacated on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) during the winter months.





The operation cost the Indian Army hundreds of young lives, in whose memory the commemorative function is held every year from July 24 to July 26.





On July 26, senior officers of the Army, families of fallen soldiers, who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, war heroes, political representatives and civil administration officials shall participate in the commemorative wreath laying ceremony at the Kargil War Memorial located at the base of the Tololing feature, the scene of one of the fiercest battles of the operation.





The event is a purposeful attempt by the army every year to remember its fallen heroes and solemnly honour their memories and to remind the nation of the constant sacrifices the men and women in uniform make for the citizens of India, the defence spokesman said.







