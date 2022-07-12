



An in-flight Doot MK-I nano UAV with ISR package being exhibited at East Tech 2022. The UAV has been tested by NSG and is currently being tested by Assam Rifles in Manipur.





Noida-based Indian Defence Reforms' (IDR's) Doot MK-I, a nano unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) – designed for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) – has undergone initial tests by India's National Security Guard (NSG) in June, Mayank Pratap Singh, co-founder and CEO of IDR, told Janes at East Tech 2022, held in Kolkata by the Indian Army's Eastern Command on 7 and 8 July.





“The NSG will be conducting field trials of Doot MK-I in the last week of July in Camp Manesar” in India's northern state of Haryana, Singh said.





The Assam Rifles is currently testing Doot MK-I in the north-eastern state of Manipur, Singh added.





The UAV will be tested by the “Indian Army's Northern Command”, the Rashtriya Rifles (a counter-insurgency force under the Indian Army), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) by the end of 2022, Singh told Janes.







