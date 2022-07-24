



As part of deployment in Mediterranean sea , INS Tarkash participated in a Maritime Partnership exercise with FNS Commandant Birot, west off Sardinia Islands, Italy on 19 July 2022. The exercise included replenishment approaches, communication drills, VBSS operations, cross-deck visits and sea boat operations. As part of a cross-deck visit, Captain R Paillereau, Commanding Officer, FNS Commandant Birot, embarked INS Tarkash and interacted with Captain Abraham Samuel, Commanding Officer, INS Tarkash. Personnel from INS Tarkash also visited the French warship and interacted with the ship’s crew. The cross-visits helped the crew gain insight into operations conducted by both ships. The exercise terminated with the traditional steam past.











