Acting tough against those helping terrorists in carrying out attacks in Kashmir, the police headquarters has given a go ahead to attach four homes and three vehicles that were used by militants to plan and carry out attacks.





Police headquarters accorded sanction for the attachment of four residential buildings which were used for “harbouring and providing assistance” to carry out terrorist activities. Besides, sanctions were also accorded for the seizure of three vehicles, including one two wheeler, used for unlawful activities.





It was found during investigation in different cases that the terrorists were provided assistance by owners of these buildings. “Parimpora Police found during investigation that homes of Mohammad Yousuf Sofi and Adil Mohammad Lone, both residents of Lawaypora, and Khursheed Ahmad, resident of Maloora, were used for providing assistance to three terrorists involved in carrying out terrorist attack upon CRPF personnel deployed for road opening party (ROP) duties at Lawypora National Highway Srinagar,” an official spokesperson of police said.





He informed that during this terror incident, four CRPF personnel were severely injured and two of them later succumbed to their injuries. During investigation it was also revealed that the accused provided shelter and logistic support to the terrorists in their houses several times to carry out terrorist attack.





In another case at Harwan in Srinagar, it was found that the residential house of Abdul Rehman Bhat, a resident of Darbagh Harwan, was used for terror activities as his son Ashiq Hussain Bhat was harbouring terrorists in it. “In view of facts, circumstances and the evidence collected during the investigation of the case, it was proved that the residential house represents proceeds of terrorism,” the spokesperson said.





During police investigation of a case in Ganderbal and Pulwama, it came to fore that a Scorpio vehicle, bearing registration number HR51AR-5070, registered in the name of Lateef Ahmad Kambay, a Piaggio auto load carrier, bearing registration number JK13E-7129 registered in the name of Aquib Yousuf Mir and TVS Scooty bearing registration number JK13G-2726 registered in the name of accused Irshad Ahmad Malik were used for carrying out terrorist activities.





“In exercise of powers conferred under Section 25 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, J&K DGP has accorded sanction for attachment/seizure of the immovable/movable properties in these cases” the spokesperson added.





In 2021, police had seized 75 vehicles, five houses, six shops, land and cash under UAPA. On June 21, police had attached five homes in Srinagar for “sheltering terrorists”.







