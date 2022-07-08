



Bali: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (local time) ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting held bilateral talks with the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia and UAE where he recognized the bilateral cooperation of the countries with India.





In talks with the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed contemporary regional and international issues.





Jaishankar tweeted, "Delighted to meet FM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of UAE. Took great satisfaction at the transformation of our ties. Recent meeting of our leaders has given guidance for higher growth. Appreciated his insights on contemporary regional and international issues."





India and UAE have shared trade links through the centuries. The trade, which was dominated by traditional items such as dates, pearl and fishes, underwent a sharp change after the discovery of oil in UAE (oil exports begun from Abu Dhabi in 1962). With the emergence of UAE as a unified entity in 1971, exports from India started growing gradually over the years.





Growing India-UAE economic and commercial relations contribute to the stability and strength of a rapidly diversifying and deepening bilateral relationship between the two countries. Both sides are striving to further strengthen these ties for mutual benefits.





Furthermore, Jaishankar upon his bilateral talks with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister wrote, "Appreciated the meeting with Saudi Arabian FM Faisal bin Farhan. The upward trajectory of our bilateral cooperation has been noteworthy. Exchanged views about the G20 agenda and our shared interests." Notably, India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations reflecting the centuries-old economic and socio-cultural ties.





During the meeting which is set to take place from July 7 to 8, the participating Foreign ministers will hold talks on issues of contemporary relevance, such as strengthening multilateralism and current global challenges including food and energy security, read a release by the Ministry of External Affairs.





Jaishankar is slated to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other G20 member states and invited countries during the visit.





The EAM's participation in the G20 FMM will strengthen India's engagement with G20 member states. As a G20 troika member and as the incoming G20 Presidency, India's role in the upcoming FMM discussions assumes even greater importance, the official statement read.







