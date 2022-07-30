



Tashkent: External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Friday met with his Shanghai Cooperation Organization counterparts and insisted on the success of the Samarkand Summit.





He also highlighted that the world faces an energy and food crisis due to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and Ukraine conflict.





"Participated in the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Tashkent. Highlighted that the world faces an energy and food crisis due to disruptions from the Covid pandemic and Ukraine conflict. This needs to be urgently addressed," tweeted Jaishankar.





Speaking about the upcoming SCO summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in September, he said that India will give the fullest support for the success of the Samarkand Summit.





"Today's meeting of Foreign Ministers was very useful in preparing for the Samarkand summit, tweeted Jaishankar.





Uzbekistan, the current chair of the organization, will host the annual summit in the city of Samarkand on September 15-16. The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO member states is currently underway in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.





Jaishankar is in Tashkent at the invitation of Uzbekistan Acting Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov to take part in the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.





Apart from India, the Foreign Ministers of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan also participated. The meeting discussed the preparations for the forthcoming SCO Summit of Heads of State scheduled to be held in Samarkand on 15-16 September 2022 and witnessed a dialogue on international and regional issues, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.





EAM also held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO FMM with counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and with the Secretary General of the SCO.





"A useful conversation on the evolving regional situation with FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan. Our long-standing cooperation encourages us to have open exchange of views," tweeted Jaishankar.





He also met Secretary-General of the SCO Zhang Ming and said that Indian continues to bring more ideas and initiatives to strengthen cooperation amongst SCO countries. He added that the Indian Presidency next year will give a renewed thrust to these efforts.





"A good conversation with FM of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev on SCO sidelines. Discussed our bilateral partnership in political, development cooperation, education, connectivity and pharma," tweeted Jaishankar.





EAM also called on Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev along with SCO colleagues this morning.





"Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciated the momentum generated by Uzbek Presidency in fields of security, economy, trade, connectivity and culture," tweeted Jaishankar.





He also met Vladimir Norov, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and discussed connectivity challenges that can be addressed through regional collaboration.





"Glad to meet gracious host Vladimir Norov, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan. Took stock of our bilateral cooperation, especially development partnership. Spoke about connectivity challenges to be addressed through regional collaboration," tweeted the EAM.





Meanwhile, Jaishankar also reiterated India's position on Afghanistan and underlined the potential of Chabahar port for SCO's economic future.





"Reiterated India's position on Afghanistan and highlighted our humanitarian support: wheat, medicines, vaccines and clothing. Underlined the potential of Chabahar port for SCO's economic future," tweeted Jaishankar.





He also talked about the economic progress in India, stressing the relevance of start-ups and innovation.





He stressed cooperation in traditional medicine which is in the common interest of SCO members.





The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan.





The SCO's observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, while partner countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey.





At the summit in Dushanbe in September 2021, the SCO launched the procedure for admitting Iran to the organization and granting dialogue partner status to Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.





Earlier this month, Belarus submitted its application to join the SCO. SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming confirmed the receipt of Belarus' application and said that the organization stands ready to begin all necessary legal procedures.







