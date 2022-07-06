



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Bali, Indonesia from July 7 to 8 to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM).





During the meeting which is set to take place from July 7 to 8, the participating Foreign ministers will hold talks on issues of contemporary relevance, such as strengthening multilateralism and current global challenges including food and energy security, read a release by the Ministry of External Affairs.





The External Affairs Minister is slated to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other G20 member states and invited countries during the visit.





The EAM's participation in the G20 FMM will strengthen India's engagement with G20 member states. As a G20 troika member and as the incoming G20 Presidency, India's role in the upcoming FMM discussions assumes even greater importance, the official statement read.





"We are currently extending steadfast support to the Indonesian Presidency, and will be taking forward discussions on contemporary global challenges, with a view to achieving meaningful outcomes, during our Presidency," the MEA said.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India will hold the G-20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and convene the first G20 leaders' summit in 2023.





India is planning to host certain events of G20 in J-K, reported The Express Tribune.





Pakistan is reaching out to its close allies in the group of twenty - China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to boycott the upcoming G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir.





The G20 countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the United Kingdom.





India's representation at G20 summits has been led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.





The G20 Bali summit is the seventeenth upcoming summit of group of twenty (G20) set to take place on November 15 to 16, 2022 where the progress of G20 will be discussed as well as the intense work carried out within the ministerial meetings, working groups, and engagement groups throughout the year.







