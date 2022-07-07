



LUCH Scientific Production Association (part of Science and Innovations JSC, R&D Unit of ROSATOM State Corporation, Russian nuclear major) has signed an agreement to supply thermocouples for four power units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) in India.





New sensors designed for thermal control of NPP process equipment will replace the old ones in the internal reactor control systems of the units 1 and 2 of KNPP.





High-accuracy resistance thermocouples are a critical element of the in-reactor control system, their stable functioning ensures safe operation of nuclear reactor equipment. These thermocouples are primary temperature measuring transducers designed to measure the temperature of the coolant in the "hot" and "cold" string of the main circulation pipeline under conditions of external influencing factors.





In total, the enterprise will supply 200 units of resistance thermocouples labelled TSPT 5963. This modification is characterized by high stability of operation and has metrological characteristics at the level of leading world manufacturers.





LUCH has launched production of a wide range of thermocouples of different measurement capacities depending on the material used to manufacture sensors and the case. The thermocouples are produced in stainless steel cases with fastening and sealing units, with polyamide or metal heads, as well as with flexible extension cables», according to Konstantin Kabachny, chief meteorologist of the enterprise.





LUCH Scientific Production Association (Joint-stock company Research Institute Scientific Production Association LUCH, part of the R&D Unit of Rosatom State Corporation) is involved in the development of promising fuel for various types of nuclear power plants. The entity also has unique experience in creating high-temperature ceramic and metal materials, including those in a single-crystal state, and designing key elements of power plants based on them.





The key competencies include dense nuclear fuel fabrication, production of ceramic nuclear fuel, electrovacuum devices and current sources, large laser optics and adaptive optical systems; processing of non-irradiated nuclear materials; creation of instrumentation for nuclear installations (resistance thermometers, thermocouples, flow meters, level gauges, etc.); Along with that, LUCH contributes to the creation of hydrogen production plants.





ROSATOM is the only firm in the world that has the resources and competencies to offer energy solutions across the nuclear supply chain. It possesses a wide range of assets, including assets in design, construction and operation of nuclear power stations, uranium mining, conversion and enrichment, supply of nuclear fuel, decommissioning, spent fuel storage and transportation and safe nuclear waste disposal.





ROSATOM is also engaged in the production of equipment and isotope products for the needs of nuclear medicine, scientific research, and materials science, the production of digital and of various nuclear and non-nuclear innovative products.





The company's strategy is to develop low-carbon power generation projects, including in the wind generation field. Today the company brings together over 300 enterprises and organizations and over 250,000 employees.





