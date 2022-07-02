



New Delhi: VAdm Narayan Prasad (IN Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) successfully launched Fuel Cell Electric Vessel prototype, FCEV MDL on 01 July 2022. The function was attended by Cdr Jasbir Singh (IN Retd.), Director (Submarine and Heavy Engineering), Shri Sanjeev Singhal, Director (Finance), Shri Biju George, Director (Shipbuilding), and Cdr Vasudev Puranik (IN Retd.), Director (Corporate Planning and Personnel) along with the senior executives from Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. and MDL.









FCEV MDL is the very first hydrogen boat prototype which has been conceptualized and developed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd & Vijai Marine Services Pvt Ltd as technology partners. It is a 6 Passenger boat, fitted with a 6 KW Electric OBM, a 10.2 KWH Battery, Fuel Cell System and can run for 22 Hours with compressed Hydrogen filled in PESO-approved Cylinders.





The FCEV uses a green hydrogen fuel cell system having zero toxic emission and very few moving parts with very low heat and acoustic signature.





MDL has taken up the challenge of developing Fuel Cell-based Electric Vessels in order to demonstrate that a pioneering spirit combined with innovation can pave the way towards a new energy revolution and so reduce our impact on the planet.







