



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between Indian Navy, represented by Southern Naval Command, and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on June 29 for dry docking and allied services for naval ships.





The Navy was represented by Rear Admiral Subir Mukherjee, Admiral Superintendent of Yard, senior officers from Southern Naval Command Headquarters, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kochi and IFA (SNC). The CSL was represented by Madhu S. Nair, CMD, and other senior officials.







