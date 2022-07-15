



India's negotiations with French engine manufacturer Safran for the co-development of a new engine for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) has become protracted because of continuing discussions over crucial points, Janes has learnt.





The French company has submitted a proposal to India's Ministry of Defence (MoD) to co-develop a new 110 kN thrust engine. The engine is to be developed with the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) of India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





A DRDO source told Janes that negotiations over the joint development are in progress. Janes has learnt that points in the negotiation include developmental costs, transfer of technology (ToT), intellectual property, and export rights following development of the engine.





Safran officials met India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 5 July, to discuss their projects in India.





“Our meeting with the defence minister involved updating him about our plans in India,” Jean-Paul Alary, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines told Janes on 8 July. “We want to grow our activity on the military side in India – of course, we talked about the Rafale. We discussed the long-term future about what we can do in India when it comes to military engines,” Alary added.





Alary also added that any potential deal on an engine for the AMCA remains in the discussion stage. “India is interested and so there is more to come,” he said.





If a deal is signed, Safran said that it could potentially take until the end of the decade for the new engine to be developed.







