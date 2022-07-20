



According to the officer, the ISI is activating its ‘Mission Kashmir’ again for survival and importance in the region. Is Pakistan’s ISI starting its ‘Mission Kashmir’ again? Who is behind the attacks? Is there a new nexus of terror groups along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border? Is Islamic State Wilayah Hind (ISHP) a new franchise of the ISI?





The officer has worked in all sectors along the Line of Control for more than 10 years.





After 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks





Amid India’s and international pressure after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, the ISI has lost control in India and Kashmir. “Our funds are limited due to poor economic condition of the country and Financial Action Task Force’s threat to blacklist,” said the retired ISI officer.





“The ISI was earlier handling or operating more than 80 missions in Kashmir and India. But the then ISI chief Lieutenant General Ahmad Shuja Pasha had to cut down on missions and funds after the 26/11 attacks. Pakistan has lost all fights locally and internationally. We are helpless even in Baluchistan and Afghanistan, despite the historic victory in August 2021.”





The Rogue Nexus





The officer said the ISI was making a new rogue nexus of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish Mohammad (JeM), a few Pro-Pakistan fighters of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and others with the Islamic State Wilayah Hind (ISHP).





The TTP’s leadership is reluctant to join the new group, as they want peace, but the ISI is insisting on infiltrating Jammu & Kashmir for ‘Jihad-e-Azeem’, he claimed.





The officer said it was one of the main reasons why the TTP-Pakistan peace deal is not being finalised, despite many rounds of talks and guarantees.





“The ISHP has been given targets to operate and conduct terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. China is keen on action in Afghanistan and Kashmir to engage India on two fronts,” the source said.





The Funding





According to the officer, the group is getting its funding from ancestral properties in J&K of those based in Pakistan.





“Immovable properties of terrorists belonging to Sopore, Kupwara and other small villages, but operating from Pakistan are being sold and proceeds of these sales are provided to terror outfits in J&K in the name of jihad,” he said.





“In the name of jihad and freedom, the ISI has raised and trained several Kashmiri youngsters to fight against the Indian forces in Jammu & Kashmir,” he added.







