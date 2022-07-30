

The document accessed by India Today says that PFI raises funds on the name of social services and uses them for anti-social and anti-India propaganda



New Delhi: It also mentioned that the recruitment drives are being carried out in schools, colleges and madrasas. Document says PFI raises funds in the name of social services, uses them for anti-India propaganda. 'Recruitment drives are being carried out in schools, colleges, madrasas' 'More than 200 PFI cadres have been trained in Southern India'





Amidst multiple raids across the country on PFI sleeper cells, India Today TV has accessed a blueprint of the outfit's expansion, which shows that PFI has launched multiple wings to evade government agencies and spread its agenda.





The agencies include the Social Democratic Party of India, Campus Front of India, National Women Front, All India Imams Council, All India Legal Council, Rehab India Foundation, National Confederation of Human Right Organisation, Social Democratic Trade Union and HRDF.





The document accessed by India Today says that PFI raises funds in the name of social services and uses them for anti-social and anti-India propaganda. It also mentioned that the recruitment drives are being carried out in schools, colleges, madrasas and Muslim-dominated Mohallas.





As per the document, more than 200 PFI cadres have been trained in Southern India. Also, the motto of the outfit is to target the poor, and beggars and brainwash them by putting anti-Hindu agenda in their minds.







