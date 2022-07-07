



Safran is one of the leading original equipment manufacturers of advanced aircraft engines for civil and fighter jets





French defence major Safran Group on Tuesday announced the setting up of a production facility in Hyderabad to produce parts and components for advanced aircraft engines with an investment of Euro 36 million, besides a big-ticket joint venture with state-run aerospace behemoth HAL. After a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Safran CEO Olivier Andries, it was announced that the joint venture in Bangalore will produce engines for helicopters, while the French company will also set up an MRO facility for Indian and foreign commercial aircraft.





The MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facility to be established in Hyderabad through foreign direct investment of USD 150 million will be for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines being used in aircraft by both Indian and foreign commercial airlines.





The helicopter engines to be produced under the joint venture is learnt to be for the Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH), which is a medium-lift chopper currently under development by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





The defence ministry said the MRO facility will be able to overhaul more than 250 engines per year in the beginning.





"The CEO also briefed Rajnath Singh on their plan to inaugurate this week Safran Aircraft Engines and Safran Electrical and Power India Private Limited -- both to come up in Hyderabad -- and Safran-HAL Aircraft Engines as a joint venture in Bengaluru," the defence ministry said in a statement.





"Safran Aircraft Engines, Hyderabad, with an investment of Euro 36 million and located on 10 acres of land in the Hyderabad SEZ, will produce parts and components for advanced aircraft engines, including rotating seals," it added.





Safran Electrical and Power India Private Limited will produce components for civil and fighter jets.





"The joint venture between Safran and HAL is for production of rigid piping for aircraft engines, including helicopter engines. The joint venture is expected to hire 160 new highly-skilled personnel," the ministry said.





"The CEO of Safran outlined his company's long-term plan in co-development and co-production of advanced jet engines and transfer of technology as per existing policy of government of India," it added.





Andries briefed Singh on the capabilities of Safran in the areas of technology beyond aircraft engines.





The defence minister noted the great importance India attaches to its strategic partnership with France.





He invited Safran for more co-development and co-production projects in India, in tune with the "Make in India" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives.





"We are a big market. However, we are increasingly focussed on making in India for addressing the needs in a competitive manner and supplying to friendly foreign countries," Singh said.





"You can leverage all the competitive advantages India offers, including the cost advantages and availability of trained manpower," he added.





The defence minister asserted that both countries can contribute to each other's capability building.





The defence and strategic ties between India and France are on an upswing in the last few years.







