



Colombo: Sri Lankan Minister Dhammika Perera handed 5-year visas to Indian business leaders in the island nation to promote investment in the country.





Taking to Twitter, Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said, "Hon'ble Minister @_dhammikaperera handing over 5-year visas to #Indian business leaders in #SriLanka!! This is a welcome step in enhancing ease of business and promoting investments in Sri Lanka."





Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay met Sri Lanka's Trade Minister and discussed diverse facets of the trade.





"High Commissioner met Minister for Trade Hon'ble Nalin Fernando today. They discussed diverse facets of bilateral trade, such as increasing trade volume, creating platforms to facilitate business linkages between India and Sri Lanka," Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka tweeted.





India always comes forward to help Sri Lanka during its economic crisis. India has sent assistance worth several billion US dollars to rescue the money-strapped Sri Lankan government accompanied by shiploads of humanitarian aid, cooking gas, large quantities of fuel, and medicinal supplies.





On June 3, High Commissioner to Colombo Gopal Baglay handed over a total of 3.3 tons of essential medical supplies to the 1990 Suwaseriya Ambulance Service.





Baglay said that Jaishankar was apprised of the looming shortage of medical supplies faced by the Foundation during his visit to the Suwaseriya Headquarters in Colombo in March 2022.





India's assistance to Sri Lanka includes the massive USD 03 Billion credit line assistance, the 40,000 metric tons of diesel, shipments of rice, milk powder, and medicinal drugs all worth Rs 2 Billion. Further, 40,000 metric tons of petrol and 400,000 metric tons of cooking gas also arrived from India.







