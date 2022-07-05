



Kabul: The Taliban-led Afghanistan government has decided to renovate Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul which suffered damage in a terror attack last month.





During the deadly attack claimed by Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKB) which is an affiliate of the terror outfit Islamic State, two people, including a Sikh, lost their lives.





Sources reveal that a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Interior (MoI) paid several visits to Gurdwara to express their condolences to the families of the victims.





A technical team was also assigned to assess the level of damage caused to the last remaining functioning Sikh Gurdwara in the capital city. It is revealed that the government will spend a sum of 7.5 million Afghani to renovate the building.





India also condemned the attack calling it a "barbaric" and a "ghastly attack on humanity"





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on June 20, wrote an open letter to the Sikh community in Afghanistan condemning the bombing of a Gurdwara. His letter began with a "salute" to the courage and strength of the Afghan Sikh community.





According to sources, around 25 to 30 people were present inside the gurdwara complex for their morning prayers when the attackers entered the premises. Around 10-15 people managed to escape but the gurdwara's guard, identified as Ahmad, was killed by the assailants.





Religious minorities in Afghanistan, including the Sikh community, have been targets of violence in Afghanistan.





In October, last year 15 to 20 terrorists entered a Gurdwara in the Kart-e-Parwan District of Kabul and tied up the guards.





In March 2020 as well, a deadly attack took place at Sri Guru Har Rai Sahib Gurdwara in Kabul's Short Bazaar area in which 27 Sikhs were killed and several were injured.







