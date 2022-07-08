



The armed forces informed that two recently recruited Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists surrendered during an encounter following an appeal by their families on Wednesday morning in Kulgam district of southern Kashmir. The terrorists - Nadeem Abbas Bhat and Kafeel Mir of Qaimoh in Kulgam - were part of a recently recruited module of LeT.





The Army claimed that the youth were "brainwashed and tasked to carry out anti-national activities and killings at the behest of LeT and ISI". The encounter took place in Hadigam village of Kulgam where joint teams of the forces had cordoned the area and started a search operation following a tip-off regarding the presence of the terrorists.



