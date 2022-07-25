



On Monday, the army organised a motorcycle expedition from New Delhi to the Kargil War Memorial at Dras (Ladakh), to commemorate the 23 years of victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999.





The Indian Army bike rally reached Nubra Valley cruising through the tough terrain of Ladakh





New Delhi: The participants of the Indian Army’s northern command bike rally paid homage to the Galwan Valley bravehearts and reached Nubra Valley cruising through the tough terrain of Ladakh, said the Fire and Fury Corps, army, on Sunday.





#WATCH | Indian Army’s Northern Command bike rally participants paid homage to the Galwan Valley bravehearts and reached Nubra Valley cruising through the tough terrain of Ladakh: Fire and Fury Corps, Indian Army



(ANI) pic.twitter.com/RwXvOkub8h — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) July 24, 2022





In June 2020, Ladakh’s Galwan Valley witnessed a violent clash between the troops of India and China. The clash, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, was one of the worst in 45 years, and led to a military standoff with China and at least 11 rounds of military talks for the disengagement process.





The 30-member rally was flagged off by Lieutenant General BS Raju, the vice chief of Army Staff from the National War Memorial, New Delhi.





Over the next six days, the team of 30 serving personnel who have embarked on this expedition would endeavour to replicate the indomitable spirit of the Kargil brave-hearts by rekindling the spirit of fortitude, courage and adventure synonymous with the Indian Army, said the Ministry of Defence.





The bike rally would pass through Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh before culminating the expedition at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras on July 26.





In order to cover maximum areas, the rally was split into two teams, which would move along two different axes; that is the Zojila Pass axis and Rohtang Pass axis, covering a distance of 1,400 km and 1,700 km respectively. During the rally, the team would traverse through high mountain passes and arduous tracks with an endeavour to reach remote localities along the route.







