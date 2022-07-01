



Security forces destroyed a terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora. The development came after a LeT hybrid terrorist was arrested earlier in the day. The destruction of the hideout was filmed using a drone





Bandipora: In a strong action against terror outfits, a terrorist hideout was destroyed by the security forces in Nadihal area of Bandipora after the arrest of a LeT hybrid terrorist earlier today.





In a video shared by news agency ANI, a drone footage showed how a terrorist hideout was destroyed in Bandipora.





Earlier today, security forces arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.





He has been identified as Mehboob-ul-Inam, a resident of Nadihal, a police official said.





"Police and SFs arrested a LeT terrorist at a checkpoint at Papchan in Bandipora," he said.





On the basis of his disclosure, incriminating material, arms and ammunition including:





AK 47 Rifles - 03 Nos AK 47 Magazines- 10 Nos AK 47 Live Rounds - 380 Nos Pouches - 03 Nos YSMS Set - 02 Nos Detonator - 02 Boxes Chargeable Pencil Cells - 26 Nos Chargeable Adopter - 01 No Sprayed Lubricant - 02 Bottle Matric Sheet - 01 No Nylon thread (Pakistan Made) - 02 Nos High Carbon Steel Balls - 36 Boxes Wire set for IED (Grey Colour) - 03 Nos Wire set for IED (White Colour) - 01 Nos Wire set for IED (Red Colour) - 01 Nos IED Explosive (RDX) in centre Fruit Box - Appox. 02 Kg Dairy Milk Chocolate (Pakistani Made) - 05 Nos Bag (Quechua) - 02 Nos







