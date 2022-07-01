Watch Drone Footage of Terrorist Hideout Destroyed In Bandipora In J&K
Security forces destroyed a terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora. The development came after a LeT hybrid terrorist was arrested earlier in the day. The destruction of the hideout was filmed using a drone
Bandipora: In a strong action against terror outfits, a terrorist hideout was destroyed by the security forces in Nadihal area of Bandipora after the arrest of a LeT hybrid terrorist earlier today.
In a video shared by news agency ANI, a drone footage showed how a terrorist hideout was destroyed in Bandipora.
Earlier today, security forces arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
He has been identified as Mehboob-ul-Inam, a resident of Nadihal, a police official said.
"Police and SFs arrested a LeT terrorist at a checkpoint at Papchan in Bandipora," he said.
On the basis of his disclosure, incriminating material, arms and ammunition including:
AK 47 Rifles - 03 NosAK 47 Magazines- 10 NosAK 47 Live Rounds - 380 NosPouches - 03 NosYSMS Set - 02 NosDetonator - 02 BoxesChargeable Pencil Cells - 26 NosChargeable Adopter - 01 NoSprayed Lubricant - 02 BottleMatric Sheet - 01 NoNylon thread (Pakistan Made) - 02 NosHigh Carbon Steel Balls - 36 BoxesWire set for IED (Grey Colour) - 03 NosWire set for IED (White Colour) - 01 NosWire set for IED (Red Colour) - 01 NosIED Explosive (RDX) in centre Fruit Box - Appox. 02 KgDairy Milk Chocolate (Pakistani Made) - 05 NosBag (Quechua) - 02 Nos
