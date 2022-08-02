



Security forces on Thursday arrested two alleged over ground workers of militants from Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said.





#Bandipora police & Army arrested 02 #terrorist associates namely Mohd Yousuf Wani S/O Gh Rasool Wani R/O Pethkoot Bandipora & Manzoor Ah Shah S/O Ab Ahad Shah R/O Bagh Bandipora. 3 pistols, 3 pistol magazines & 5 hand grenades recovered. Case registered. #Investigation started. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 25, 2022





