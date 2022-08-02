Security forces on Thursday arrested two alleged over ground workers of militants from Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said.


"Bandipora police and army arrested 2 terrorist associates namely Mohd Yousuf Wani...R/O Pethkoot Bandipora and Manzoor Ah Shah...R/O Bagh Bandipora. 3 pistols, 3 pistol magazines and 5 hand grenades recovered. Case registered. Investigation started," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.