



In Jammu and Kashmir, the 9.8 km railway tunnel connecting two stations on the 111 km under construction Banihal-Katra railway link of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) project has been completed.





AIR Jammu Correspondent reports that the Dugga railway station located on its Jammu end has been connected with Basindadar (Sawalkote) railway station towards Srinagar end by the completion of this tunnel. This is the third tunnel following the 12.6 km tunnel T-49B, the longest tunnel of Indian Railways, which was completed in January this year. On August 14, the world's highest rail bridge over the Chenab river in Kouri area of Reasi district achieved a milestone when the overarch deck of the bridge was completed with a golden joint.







