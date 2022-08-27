



Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) plans to acquire 10 Anti-G suits from Safran AeroSystems as per a media report





Anti-gravity suits are designed for an elite group of airmen and astronauts who fly at super, blood-blocking speeds.





Safran AeroSystems military protection equipment includes individual life rafts, anti-G suits, life jackets, combat jackets and immersion suits which is suitable for all types of environments and aircraft.





A G-suit, or anti-G suit, is a flight suit worn by aviators and astronauts who are subject to high levels of acceleration force (g). It is designed to prevent a black-out and g-LOC (g-induced loss of consciousness) caused by the blood pooling in the lower part of the body when under acceleration, thus depriving the brain of blood.1 Black-out and g-LOC have caused a number of fatal aircraft accidents.







