



The Central government on Friday said it has accorded in-principle approval for procurement of military equipment worth Rs 1,83,778 crore since 2020-21. The approval termed Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) is the first step toward procurement of any military equipment and hardware under India's defence acquisition norm.





Tendering and contracting process is undertaken only after the grant of AoN.





"In the period 2020-21 to 2022-23 (till June 30), 59 AoNs amounting to Rs 1,83,778.34 crore have been accorded and 91 contracts amounting to Rs 1,19,045.30 crore have been concluded," Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in the Lok Sabha, while replying to a question.





"Capital acquisition of defence equipment is carried out as per provisions of Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP). The DAP-2020 lays down the timelines for completion of acquisition activities," Bhatt said.





On a question on women recruitment in the Indian Navy , Bhatt said they have been recruited as officers since 1992.



