



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Pakistani police constable was killed while another was injured after an attack on a police post near South Waziristan tribal district, local media reported on Sunday.





The attack occurred in Azam Warsak near the Afghan-Pakistan border on Saturday Dawn newspaper reported.





As per the police, the militants used heavy weapons in the attack, which also caused damage to the building. A vehicle parked inside the building was also damaged, the police said as quoted by Dawn.





Meanwhile, on last Sunday (August 7), at least three people including a policeman were injured in a remote-controlled blast that occurred in Quetta's Hazar Ganji area on Sund.





In recent months, several cases of bomb attacks have been reported in Pakistan.





The bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked near Hazar Ganji market, Police said while speaking on this recent explosion, ARY News had reported.





According to the police, nearby shops and parked vehicles have been damaged. Meanwhile, rescue workers rushed to the area and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta.





Pakistani security forces following the bombing has cordoned off the area to collect evidence. In a statement, Chief Minister Baluchistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has condemned the attack and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.





In a similar kind of incident, at least one person was killed and 11 others were injured in Quetta after a grenade exploded, media reports said, citing police.





The incident took place at Joint Road in Baluchistan's Quetta, reported Geo TV.





Prior to that, three people were injured, including a policeman in a blast outside the Turbat Stadium in Quetta.





The News International quoting a police official said that the explosion took place at Airport Road of the city while a match was going on in the football stadium between two local teams.





As per ARY News, the blast was followed by firing which caused panic at the stadium.





Meanwhile, observing the rising incidents of attacks on police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani authorities have strengthened security at all checkposts and relieved the personnel responsible for security lapses.







