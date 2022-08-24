



Rubaiya Sayeed was kidnapped on December 8, 1989 and held hostage till December 13, 1989





A bailable warrant has been issued against Rubaiya Sayeed for not appearing in the court on Tuesday.





Yasin Malik was present through the virtual mode and all other accused were present physically in a case pertaining to the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed in December 1989 in Kashmir.





Earlier during the trial, Rubaiya Sayeed had identified Malik as one of her kidnappers.





"Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case was listed today. She was supposed to be present in the court today but she did not appear, bailable warrants have been issued against her," CBI counsel Monika Kohli said.





The daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed has again been summoned to the court and the next date of hearing is September 21.





CBI counsel Monika Kohli said accused Yasin Malik has been clearly told that he can't be allowed a physical appearance.





"He said that I should be given physical hearing so that I can cross examine. The court has said that we cannot do it, because there is already a High court order that all the accused have to be present through virtual mode only," Kohli said.





Malik has refused legal aid and has been insisting for physical appearance.





Rubaiya Sayeed was kidnapped on December 8, 1989 and held hostage till December 13, 1989. She was released in exchange for five terrorists of the JKLF -- Hamid Sheikh, Altaf Ahmed Bhat, Noor Mohd Kalwal, Javed Ahmed Zarger and Sher Khan. The kidnapping case, which was put in a cold storage for almost three decades, was reopened in January 2021.







